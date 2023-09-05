McCamey High School and AD Michael Woodard to appear in UIL hearing

This comes after a Texas UIL investigation into the viral incident during the McCamey/Cisco playoff softball game.

MCCAMEY, Texas — A University Interscholastic League (UIL) hearing has been set, following an investigation into the viral incident during the McCamey vs. Cisco UIL softball playoff game .

McCamey High School and head softball coach Michael Woodard will appear before the UIL State Executive Committee on Tuesday, May 23 at 10:45 a.m.

This will be an evidentiary hearing for consideration of penalties for violations of Section 51(b)(1), School District Personnel, and Section 52(b), School Violations.

The UIL will see if the school district and/or Woodard violated these two sections of its Constitution.

Section 51(b)(1) states, "failing to comply with the Athletic Code, Athletic Code for Coaches, Music Code, Academic Code or One-Act Play Code."

Section 52(b) states, "Violations of UIL rules: Failing to comply with the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, when not in conflict with State Board of Education rules or regulations."