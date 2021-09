Featured at the festival will be food, vendors, cornhole tournaments and the annual barbecue competition.

MCCAMEY, Texas — The Wind Energy Capital of Texas Cook-off and Festival is kicking off September 24-26.

This event will be at Santa Fe Park in McCamey.

Featured at the festival will be food, vendors, cornhole tournaments and more.

NewsWest 9's Victor Lopez will be judging the barbecue cook-off on Saturday

Money raised will go to the chamber and help provide scholarships to McCamey seniors.