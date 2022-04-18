McBride fire 80% contained, all evacuations lifted

The fire that has been burning near Ruidoso since April 12 has killed two people.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUIDOSO, N.M. — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of the McBride Fire.)

The McBride Fire is now at 80% containment, according to the Lincoln National Forest's most recent update on the InciWeb website.

As of Monday morning, the fire is at 6,159 acres.

The fire, which has been burning since April 12, is in Gavilan Canyon in the village of Ruidoso.

Evacuations were issued as the fire burning over 200 structures and killed two people.

With the fire at 80% containment, evacuations have been lifted and Gavilan Canyon Road has reopened. However, the incident team said there may be restrictions and closures put in place as crew work.

This road opening will also help support school bus routes when classes start back up on April 19.

Firefighters and utility crews will be on the road working the scene, so drivers are asked to slow down in the area and make sure your headlights are on.

If you are interested in following updates on the McBride fire, you can visit this Facebook page.