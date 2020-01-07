Mayor Payton speaks on coronavirus in Midland, address Abbott's closing of bars

The mayor stated he would not implement a mask ordinance unless outvoted by the city council.

MIDLAND, Texas — Mayor Patrick Payton spoke to the citizens of Midland Monday via the City of Midland Facebook page.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Midland and across Texas, Payton addressed the situation and spoke to Governor Abbott's handling of the situation.

Payton reinforced his stance that he would not be issuing a mask ordinance in the city unless he was overruled by a vote from the city council.

He did state however that he hoped businesses would require their employees to wear masks when interacting with the public and that others would consider wearing them when social distancing is not possible.

The mayor also expressed his displeasure at Abbott's singling out of bars as the sole business that needed to close.

You can listen to the full press conference below.