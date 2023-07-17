Odessa mayor holds press conference on data breach

"The former city attorney's account was used to access the City of Odessa’s network. Sensitive information had been accessed, there's been a transfer of emails."

ODESSA, Texas — During a press conference Monday, Odessa Mayor Javier Joven stated the city was made aware of a breach by a public information request for documents dated after an employee's termination.

“There was a public information request by a new source that had requested a wide range of documents, and in releasing and gathering that information it was then city personnel saw a document that was dated after the termination," said Joven. "So that was what opened their eyes and decided 'why is this email active, and why is this here? Why are we seeing activity in an email that should have been enabled right after December 13th?'"

When the mayor was asked about a person of interest. He said that he can’t comment at this time due to the active investigation.

However, during a briefing with councilmembers, a staff member with the IT department did mention the account accessed after termination was under N. Brooks.

You’ll remember former City Attorney Natasha Brooks was fired back in December 2022 .

According to mayor Joven, this breach was made from a former city attorney account, where there’s been a transfer of emails to a private account and number of systems accessed.

“The former city attorney's account was used to access the City of Odessa’s network," said Joven. "As recently as last week, sensitive information had been accessed, there's been a transfer of emails to a private account. Also, an ongoing investigation reveals the number of systems was accessed. To this date a preliminary investigation has been launched.”

Joven also mentioned that when the investigation concludes, the city will look into charges if laws were broken.