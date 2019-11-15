MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from October 8)

Matt New will be performing live for the first time since his run on 'The Voice' on December 15.

The performance will take place at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

All ticket sales from the show will go towards his Matt New Performing Arts Fund, which will benefit the Midland and Odessa Education Foundations.

Teachers in the creative arts will be able to draw from the fund to help with resources in their programs.

The doors open at 6 p.m. while the performance will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and go up to $35. To purchase tickets you can click here.

