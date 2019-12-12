Matt New recently ending his journey on the Voice and came home to Midland, but what's next?

Matt sat down with us to talk about what's next in his music career and how incredible his journey has been so far.

“Initially I was thinking there’s no way I’m playing at the Wagner, it’s too awesome," said New.

Ironic to think after coming off one of the most competitive national singing TV shows, but Sunday he'll be back on stage.

“The show will be a little over an hour. I didn’t wanna keep people too long, but I’ve got the best band in this area. And so a bunch of covers of different songs that I love, some original stuff that I've written, we'll do one Christmas song because it's the season," said New. "Without giving too much away, I want people to be surprised and enjoy the night."

New hopes his performance will give back to the community that supported him and give to cause he truly cares about.

“Students and young people in the Permian Basin are creative. They have a dream and they're trying to branch out into whatever that is, dance, art, music, theater, orchestra or whatever," said New. "Midland Education Foundation, Odessa Education Foundation had a great idea to come up with the Matt New Performing Art Fund. Basically all the proceeds from the show will go to that grant and teachers and staff can apply for funds from that grant for resources for their performing arts."

New always tells students to prepare for more “noes than yeses ” but, it’s all about never giving up your dream.

“I remember singing and when you sing, you can think at the same time. And I remember seeing Kelly turn out of the corner of my eye and seeing Gwen turn and seeing them stand up and dance. And that right there just in the moment as a creative and as an artist, it is just so uplifting and it’s so encouraging," said New.

He continued to explain how he's never short on inspiration.

“This is gonna sound really cheesy, but it’s my relationship with the Lord. It’s so personal to me and it’s my vision that it’s my job I'm put on this earth and created to add beauty to the world and to love other people through my gifts," said New.

But Matt's faith is not the only driving factor in his life, he takes a lot of inspiration from his family.

"I have two little boys that are watching everything that I do, and I want them when they get older to go out into the world and whatever they’re good at, at beauty, wherever they’re at. Whatever it is. Whether you cook, or you’re a mechanic, or you’re in the oil field, or you’re in business. Whatever you do, do it excellently and do it for the benefit of other people and to add beauty wherever you’re at and value."