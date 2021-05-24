Masks no longer required at Midland County commissioner meetings

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Attendees to Midland County Commissioner's meetings will no longer need a mask or a temperature check.
The Texas Supreme Court left COVID-19 safety precautions up to local leaders as of March.
With more people in the area getting the vaccine, County Judge Terry Johnson feels like masks are no longer needed at the meetings.
"We have come a long way, it's a good day. There's a lot who have had the disease and have gotten over it or they have had the vaccine. Those who want to wear the mask we encourage them to wear them, but those who don't want to wear them they have the right to make that choice now," Johnson said.
The state also no longer requires masks at the courthouse, though some judged in Midland County may require masks in their courtroom.