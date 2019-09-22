MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and another injured following a crash on State Highway 176.

Juan Segovia, 50, of Penitas, TX was driving west on SH-176 while Enrique Guerrero, 44, of Deming, NM during the rain.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Segovia's left front tire blew out causing him to lose control and strike Guerrero.

Guerrero was declared dead on scene, and Segovia was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

