ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center will be holding a job fair from July 15 to July 19.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. It will take place at the Copper Rose Building on Grant Street in Odessa.

Candidates will be able to fill out applications, speak with department leaders, and learn about career opportunities available with the hotel and conference center.

Over 50 jobs need to be filled in anticipation of the hotel and conference center's opening in August.

