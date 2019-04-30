ODESSA, Texas — To celebrate its ninth year involved in the "Take a Bite Out of Hunger" program, Market Street delivered 4,200 pounds of apples to the West Texas Food Bank on April 30.

The campaign was started by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington to help feed those in need as well as bring attention to the issue of food security.

Over the past nine years the United Family, which Market Street belongs to, has donated over 440,000 pounds of apples to help feed over 100,000 families.

“We’ve loved the Take a Bite Out of Hunger campaign because it aligns with our mission to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the people we serve," said Libby Campbell, the Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank .

"Any time we can get fresh fruit like these apples we are definitely excited and appreciative. We want to thank the United Family for their years of partnership with the West Texas Food Bank and honor them because we couldn’t do what we do without partnerships like theirs.”

To learn more about the West Texas Food Bank and the issues of hunger in the United States you can visit their website here.