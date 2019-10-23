TEXAS, USA — How did the Vietnam War impact those who served, both during and after their time in the military? The documentary, "The Mark of War", aims to answer that very question.

The film takes a look at the lives of seven Vietnam veterans through the course of their life, from childhood to boot camp, combat and how they lived with their experiences after the war.

"The Mark of War" combines archival footage shot by US combat cameramen and interviews with the veterans, shot over the course of ten years.

Humanities Texas worked to screen the film across Texas, bringing it to Midland, Houston, Dallas and more.

"It's really remarkable and it really gives you an intimate insight into the experience of both training for combat, experiencing it and returning to home and life afterwards, said Eric Lupfer, the Director of Humanities West Texas.

A screening was held on October 21 at the Yucca Theater in Midland. After the screening the director, Ricardo Ainslie, spoke with the audience who appeared to be impressed with the film.

San Diego, Houston, El Paso and Bryan have already featured a screening of the documentary. There will be screenings of the film in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas over the next month if you would like to catch one.

For a full list of dates and locations of screenings or to read more about the documentary you can visit the documentary's website.

For more information on Humanities Texas and their mission you can visit their website.

