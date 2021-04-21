'This is just a start': Mari Willis, District 5 Odessa councilwoman, responds to Derek Chauvin trial verdict

Willis said she was in the middle of an Odessa City Council work session when she heard the news about the trial on her cell phone.

ODESSA, Texas — The trial is over-Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all 3 counts, second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter of George Floyd.

You'll remember in May of last year our community here in the city of Odessa mourned his loss. Odessans gathered to hold prayer vigils, marches and protests in Floyd's honor.

"People of all races, our police department was involved, our community was involved and so we were fortunate to be living in a community where, even though there were protests in Odessa, they were very peaceful and very respectful, but also they spoke volumes as to what the community was saying and what it is that we as a community need," Mari Willis, district 5 Odessa councilwoman said.

Those things are justice and accountability, which according to Mari Willis we're starting to have.



Willis says this decision came in the midst of her work, during a work council session.

"Oh wow. When the verdict came down I would have to say that I breathed a sigh of relief, and I think that sigh of relief you could feel pretty much throughout the county because we just had so much anticipation, not so much that anything different would happen, we wanted justice to happen. We wanted the jurors to do what they were assigned to do," Willis said.

She says this verdict reaches us in Texas because it's a larger issue; not about one man, but about racial injustice.

"When the country was watching as George Floyd was being murdered, it just took the heart out of all of us," Willis said.

Willis hopes this is simply the beginning of racial change.