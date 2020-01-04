MARFA, Texas — In a place where there are already people far and few between, something unique is happening.

Marfa residents and other West Texans are connecting their community during social distancing through airwaves.

Marfa Public Radio is not only providing important COVID-19 information but they're singing it and not only that, they're giving people healthy avenues for spending their time at home.

"For us, this is uncharted territory," Elise said. "We have a plan for emergencies, but our plan never included a pandemic."

So they're readjusting that plan, they want to hear from community members and how they're coping.

"The bottom line for our station is that we aim to be a lifeline for West Texans and in any emergency, whether it's a wildfire or unfortunately mass shootings and so with COVID-19 we knew immediately that our total focus had to be how do we serve West Texans in this public health crisis," Elise said.

Their team of 8 is small but mighty.

"You probably wouldn't get a big city station throwing dance parties on the airwaves or making public service announcements which have a reporter singing for 20 seconds so a listener can hear what that sounds like and practice," Elise said.

You can access their content the traditional way by tuning in to 91.3 or through social media, their website and podcast platforms.

"Our unique approach is to both really commit to reporting and journalism and equally commit to how we connect people and raise their spirits," Elise said.

And nothing raises spirits more than a dance party.

