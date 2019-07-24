MARFA, Texas — The Marfa Martians will be launching their project to the International Space Station on July 24.

The team, made up of 10 and 11-year-old girls, was selected to have their experiment tested on the ISS at the end of 2018. Just over 40 projects across the nation were selected to join.

The six students, who named themselves the Marfa Martians, studied bacteria and how it worked in microgravity to imitate the conditions of space, but now the experiment will actually be performed in space.

The launch will take place at 5:30 p.m. central time and will be available to watch at the Space.com website.