Marfa man found guilty on Meth Possession charges

Over 27 grams of methamphetamine were found on Brunson when he was initially arrested.

PECOS, Texas — A Marfa man was found guilty by a federal jury in Pecos last week for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

63-year-old Stephen Brunson was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for Class C offenses involving the license plate and temporary permit displayed on the vehicle he was driving according to court documents.

When Brunson was searched, several knives and brass knuckles were found as well as over 27 grams of methamphetamine.

There is no official sentence date yet, but Brunson could face up to 20 years in prison. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in February of 2022.