Marfa Lights Festival to take place on September 2-4

MARFA, Texas — The Marfa Lights Festival will be taking place from September 2-4 at the Historic Presidio County Courthouse.

This marks the 35th anniversary of the Marfa Lights Festival. The event is free and open to the public. It will have food vendors, retail and information.

There will be a number of events happening during the festival which include a 5k Stampeded, Sunday morning Zumba and Saturday Parade Jumano Nation of Texas Tribal Chair and Grand Marshal Jo Ann Rodriguez Betancourt.