Marfa Lights Festival to take place on September 2-4

MARFA, Texas — The Marfa Lights Festival will be taking place from September 2-4 at the Historic Presidio County Courthouse.
This marks the 35th anniversary of the Marfa Lights Festival. The event is free and open to the public. It will have food vendors, retail and information.
There will be a number of events happening during the festival which include a 5k Stampeded, Sunday morning Zumba and Saturday Parade Jumano Nation of Texas Tribal Chair and Grand Marshal Jo Ann Rodriguez Betancourt.
Marfa Live Arts will also be putting on an original play from Caitlynn Almance called 'Juice Joint Criminal'. Some of the live performances will be by Destino Band, Erick y Su Grupo Massore, Grand Tourists and Mariachi Santa Cruz. For a complete list of performers, people can visit the Marfa Chamber of Commerce website.