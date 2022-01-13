Marfa ISD cancels classes from January 13 to 17

COVID-19 tests will be offered for students and staff on January 17 at the elementary school.

MARFA, Texas — Marfa ISD has decided to cancel all classes on January 13 to January 17 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and a lack of staff.

Classes will start back up on January 18 and all students will be encouraged to wear masks and limit social gatherings.

On January 17, district nurse Beverly Dutchover will be offering COVID-19 tests for all students and staff from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the elementary school.

On January 20, DSHS will also be providing Pfizer vaccines at the Marfa Shorthorn Gym for children ages 5-11. Boosters will also be available for children 12 and older.