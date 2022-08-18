Marfa ISD Board of Trustees calls for bond election in November 2022

Some of the new proposed projects in the bond include a new K-12 campus, and Career and Technical Education addition to the high school

MARFA, Texas — The Marfa ISD Board of Trustees has called for a bond election in November of 2022 after a recommendation from the district's Bond Advisory Committee.

The vote was unanimous to hold a bond election, which will officially take place on November 8, 2022.

If the bond is approved, $57 million will be distributed out to some proposed projects for the district. Some of the proposed projects include a new k-12 campus, a career and technical education addition at the high school, and some new district-wide additions.

The Bond Advisory Committee consisted of approximately 20 people. The members included parents, alumni, MISD staff and local law enforcement. This group identified district needs and provided their recommendations to the Marfa ISD Board of Trustees.

“I sincerely appreciate the service of our Bond Advisory Committee and want to thank each and every member for helping us prepare for the future,” said Superintendent Oscar Aguero. “The proposal that was recommended and called, if approved, could not only increase academic and career training options, but improve the facility’s safety for all students and staff.”