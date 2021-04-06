Marfa Fire Department battles overnight fire at Donald Judd Architecture Office

The building was empty due to a restoration project, according to the Judd Foundation.

MARFA, Texas — The Marfa Fire Department spent the early hours of Friday morning battling a structure fire on North Highland Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the Marfa Police Department.

They say the building caught on fire around 12:30 a.m. and prompted the street and sidewalk to be closed.

The building involved houses the architecture office of Donald Judd. The office is currently empty due to a restoration project, according to a Facebook post by the Judd Foundation.