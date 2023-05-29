Marfa community comes to the aid of mother and daughter

Cassandra Campos has been fundraising for daughter's surgery, but the support from the community started much earlier.

MARFA, Texas — When Cassandra Campos’ community heard about her daughter’s conditions and the intent for Campos to get surgery for Melanie, they didn’t hesitate to step in.

Not only did Campos’s workplace, Marfa Spirit, help set up a fundraiser event for Melanie on May 28, but the greater community came out to support it.

“I was honestly really shocked," Cassandra Campos said. "I have never felt so much love. You know, she doesn’t know any of these people either, so we both are really grateful.”

But even before the fundraiser ever took place, Campos’ community had their backs from the start.

“We’ve just received so much support and love with everyone here in Marfa…" Campos said. "They say it takes a village to raise a kid and Marfa’s my village. So everyone has been super great.”

The fundraiser raised $2,000 to help pay for the surgery.

Campos says this will go a long way and are just grateful for the support from friends, family, and complete strangers have their backs.

“We never take a day for granted, we’re very grateful for everyone and yeah, love your kids while you got them,” Campos said.

Campos that they plan on holding another fundraiser in the middle of June.