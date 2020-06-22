MARFA, Texas — If you plan on visiting Marfa, make sure to bring a face mask.

Following the lead of other local Texas governments, The Marfa City Council voted unanimously last Thursday to approve a mandate requiring face masks or face coverings.

The mandate goes into effect today, June 22.

Businesses must require their employees and customers to wear face coverings or masks when social distancing is not possible.

City leaders will meet with businesses and residents in the coming days to hear feedback on the mandate.

Anyone who violates the mandate could be fined up to $1,000.

