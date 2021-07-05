March of Dimes donates preloaded tablets to local hospitals

These tablets will help new NICU parents navigate their journey and ensure both parents are included despite hospital visitation restrictions.

ODESSA, Texas — March of Dimes has donated tablets to local hospitals to help with the care of babies and new mothers.

These Lenovo tablets come preloaded with various apps that will help mothers take care of their babies, particularly those with a child in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

They will also include video conference apps like Zoom and Skype for parents to include others due to hospital visitation restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

March of Dimes says these tablets were made possible thanks to a donation from the Permian Basin Area Foundation.

“March of Dimes is here to help moms and families through every stage of pregnancy and the NICU journey,” Lisa Dillard, West Texas Maternal Infant Health Director said.

These tablets were delivered to Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Midland Health on May 7.