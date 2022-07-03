The month of March is Red Cross Month

The Odessa City Council will hold a Proclamation for the Red Cross tomorrow for Red Cross Month.

ODESSA, Texas — The American Red Cross is here to help and has been helping for Centuries, dating all the way back to 1881 when they were first started.

"Of course the American Red Cross is here to help any displaced people," says Tracy Austin, Permian Basin Red Cross.

Then in 1943, the month of March was officially proclaimed as American Red Cross Month by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to celebrate. honor and thank the volunteers who step forward to lend a hand.

According to the American Red Cross, every eight minutes they bring aid to people in need. Which means that every 24 hours the Red Cross responds to about 180 emergencies and even when not directly responding to dire emergencies your local chapter may be hosting blood drives, CPR trainings and warming shelters.

"To get to a warming shelter is difficult but a lot of the times if the county asks us to we will open a warming shelter to help," says Austin.

Which is why each President following FDR< has continued to issue a Proclamation making this month, the month we say thanks to these everyday superheroes.

