March for Our Lives rally held in Alpine

ALPINE, Texas — Members of the Alpine community gathered Saturday as part of the nationwide March For Our Lives rally.

"Ours is a community of schoolhouses and public venues, no different than in population than those already hurting, enough is enough," said Reverend Barry Zavah, the local organizer of the event.

In front of the Brewster County Courthouse, community members and speakers gathered to stand up against gun violence in an organized effort created by David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor.

"March for our lives is that organization and they've coordinated in over 450 communities in our country, a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, and we wanted to participate it that," said Zavah.

Speakers included former military members, poem presenters and a social worker who has had her child in close proximity to a school shooting in Alpine.

The goal of today's rally was to bring up specific changes related to the movement.

"Abandon assault rifles, a time period, probation of persons of mental illness or domestic violence immediately being able to get their hands on weapons of mass destruction," said Zavah.

The tragic events in Uvalde and Buffalo have Zavah hoping for change.

"We may have reached that tipping point, enough is enough," said Zavah. "I mean, Buffalo was a horror show for me because that's where my original hometown was. But before the ink was dry on the press of that, Uvalde, those poor children could only be some of them identified by DNA. They were obliterated by the force of impact of the AR-15 military style assault weapon and the ammunition this person used. Enough is enough."