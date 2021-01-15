MARC pressing forward with $7M renovation project

MIDLAND, Texas — Bulldozers and dirt.



A lot of dirt.



That's what's taking up space at the old MARC playground at the moment.



But it took way longer than expected to just get to this point.



The original timeline was to start construction on MARC's $7M renovations 9 months ago, but as we all know, COVID happened.



"It was just everybody coming to grips with reality, everything was changing and we just had to wait to get everything approved and then move forward," David Stephens, MARC marketing and development director said.



Then project adjustments last summer slowed the process.



"When we decided to make the changes to the facility and to the grounds, we had to get the city to re-approve it," Stephens said.



Updated plans were approved last November.



"We just decided to slide it over a little bit more to the west," Stephens said.



Other, less significant factors like the holiday season and winter weather came into play too.



But in the end, MARC said this project will all be worth the wait.



"It's going to impact all of our present clients and also those in the future," Stephens said. "We'll be able to get into an exciting new building and be all together."



But the wait isn't quite over. They're now expecting everything to be finished as soon as July 2022.