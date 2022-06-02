Marathon Volunteer Fire Department donates $3,200 to the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Chief Brad Wilson with the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department recently handed over a donation of $3,200 for the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office to Brewster County Sheriff Dodson.
This check, along with all other donations toward the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, will go directly to the office this weekend when Sheriff Dodson travels to Uvalde to hand over the donations in person.
If you would still like to contribute, head over to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office before Friday morning.