Manor Park's new outdoor rehab park helps current residents



"Getting outside is just so nice, especially right now, with it being spring and with us having to have been inside so much for the pandemic. All of our patients had so much time in their rooms that this is really nice for both rehab patients and even the residents that live here," Ream said.



"Oh well, I love it! The first thing I said was let's go outside," Emma Carnett, rehab patient said.



The therapy program manager, Melodi Ream says patients can now work on new machines for strength, walk along certain surfaces for balance practice, and even put on the putting green for physical therapy.



"The different surfaces with it having the bricks, the solid surface, there's some gravel back in that back and then even the grassy areas give everybody a different surface," Ream said.



All in the West Texas sunshine.