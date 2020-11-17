Manor Park ramps up cleaning efforts because of COVID-19 outbreaks and Permian Basin case numbers rising

MIDLAND, Texas — Cleaning, cleaning and more cleaning.



You can't do enough of it these days, especially in nursing homes where the most vulnerable are living.



And as of recent, COVID-19 cases are climbing in the Permian Basin.



"The virus re-surged with a vengeance and we've had ongoing testing problems with positive test results ever since," Alan Hale, Manor Park executive director said.



Outbreaks are still happening in nursing homes.



"We tested the residents and there were 12 positive. That's when we knew it was coming back," Hale said.



Manor Park is finding new methods to fight it.



"They're much faster, much less labor intensive, which helps us a lot, our labor's busy taking care of people," Hale said.



All thanks to an $82,000 grant from the Permian Basin Area Foundation.



They're using new disinfectant sprayers and UV light technology that hospitals like Midland Memorial currently have.



The UV light machines are currently being used for rooms, while the disinfectant spray is used for the common areas and office spaces.



Manor Park has been using this technology for a week and they're hoping to see how effective their new cleaning efforts are by next week.



"If our positive cases decline then they may be making the difference," Hale said.