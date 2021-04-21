Manor Park opens new outdoor rehab park

The new park features wheelchair accessible gardens, therapy exercise equipment and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Village at Manor Park is opening a new outdoor rehab park.

The new FMH Foundation Rehab Park will include wheelchair accessible gardens, therapy exercise equipment, a walking trail and a putting green. There is also a playground section for children to enjoy.

Manor Park says the park was designed by Kelly Cook of KDC Associates and donated by the FMH Foundation.

With this new area, residents will be encouraged to get outside and enjoy the weather, while also providing patio seating and outdoor kitchens for families to enjoy.