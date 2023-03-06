Manor Park hosts Senior Field Day Friday

MIDLAND, Texas — Manor Park hosted a senior field day Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event had chair volleyball, a golf putting challenge, cornhole, a hula hoop contest, musical chairs, line dancing and more.
This event aimed to promote an active and energetic lifestyle among the residents, fostering physical fitness, social interaction, and a sense of joy.
By offering a diverse range of enjoyable activities, Manor Park encourages its residents to stay active, maintain their well-being, and create lasting memories together.