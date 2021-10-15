Manor Park holds annual fishing derby

After fishing for catfish, community members were treated to a fish fry.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Village at Manor Park held its annual fishing derby on October 15.

The derby gathered the community to fishing out of stock tanks full of catfish.

After the fishing, the citizens were treated to a fish fry.

"It's outside, we can enjoy the warmth and everything like that, it sounds silly but we all can relate to that, just finding a way to come together and be together after a hard year especially a vulnerable place like a retirement community. This is something small that makes everyone feel big," Manor Park Marketing Coordinator Savannah Alvarado said.

Manor Park has been doing this derby since 2015 and hopes to continue provided great events for the senior citizens in their community.