Manor Park brings visitors back to campus

They've had a steady flow of visitors since.



COVID screening.



We know the questions by heart.



It's the newest piece of the process for allowing visitors inside Manor Park.



Among many other regulations set by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid services and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.



"There's about 15 pages of rules that we have to meet as far as escorting visitors in and out, designated locations," Stephen Nelson, chief healthcare officer for Manor Park said.



Residents at assisted living and nursing homes are now allowed up to 2 essential visitors, but one at a time, with COVID-19 testing beforehand consistent with the frequency that staff are being tested.



This is also dependent on the positivity rate in Midland County.



All family members care about though is the fact they can love on their loved one now.



"We did FaceTime a few times, but it's nothing like touching and hugging," Gorman Wiseman, Manor Park visitor said.



Gorman visited his wife of 66 years with Alzheimer's for the first time since March Tuesday.



"Social isolation is unhealthy for any age and especially for the elderly so we were super excited that Governor Abbott announced on the 17th, that there would be new visitation rules in place," Nelson said.



The hope is that everyone continues with hand hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing so we can continue this trend.



"Families and residents are super excited to have the opportunity to visit. However it's still not perfect because it's not normal. Everybody would like to be able to walk in, give their loved one a hug," Nelson said.

________________________________________________________________



As far as other local assisted living and nursing homes, Midland Medical Lodge employees say they still aren't sure when visitation rules will change. They say it's hopefully sometime soon.