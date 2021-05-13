47-year-old kayaker died in Guadalupe River, sheriff's office says

Investigators said the death of the 47-year-old man from Midland on Wednesday was a tragic accident.

SEGUIN, Texas — The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death of a kayaker on the Guadalupe River on Wednesday afternoon a tragic accident. The man's body was found several hours later.

According to Sergeant Kelly J. Mann, first responders were called out at 1:28 p.m. to the 1100 block of Reiley Road for a missing person on the Guadalupe River.

"Jason McCoy, 47, of Midland, was operating a kayak when he was seen by family members to go beneath the water’s surface; Mr. McCoy did not resurface," Sgt. Mann said.

Members of the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department – Texas Game Wardens, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Drone Program, Seguin Fire Marshal’s Office Drone Program, the Texas Department of Public Safety Aviation Unit, and the New Braunfels Fire Department Dive Team responded to the area for additional search and rescue efforts.

Divers found McCoy within the river at 6:21 p.m. under the water’s surface. He was pronounced dead at the scene.