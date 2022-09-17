Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, officials say

The man was playing Pokémon when two men came up to him and stabbed him several times. Police are now looking for those suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed several times while playing Pokémon outside of an apartment complex Saturday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road just after 1:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing.

SAPD said the victim was at a nearby park playing a Pokémon game, when two men walked up to him and stabbed him multiple times in the upper torso.

After the stabbing, police said the suspects ran away on foot and the victim drove to his apartment and called for help.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.