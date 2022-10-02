Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police

ODESSA, Texas — A man was shot in Odessa after pointing a gun at police officers, according to the Odessa Police Department.
On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD responded to 610 E. 96th Court for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, officers made contact with one of the individuals reportedly involved in the disturbance, according to a press release.
Initial reports say the individual, identified as 46-year-old Michael Villasenor, pointed a gun at the officers and the officers fired back, striking him multiple times.
Villasenor was taken to Medical Center Hospital to receive medical treatment. None of the officers who were involved in this incident were injured. The Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate this incident.