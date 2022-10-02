Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police

Police fired back at the suspect, striking him multiple times.

ODESSA, Texas — A man was shot in Odessa after pointing a gun at police officers, according to the Odessa Police Department.

On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD responded to 610 E. 96th Court for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, officers made contact with one of the individuals reportedly involved in the disturbance, according to a press release.

Initial reports say the individual, identified as 46-year-old Michael Villasenor, pointed a gun at the officers and the officers fired back, striking him multiple times.