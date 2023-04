Police on the scene say it wasn't a major situation and that nobody was in danger.

ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has received several messages about a man being on a roof for several hours on Cord and Dawn in Odessa.

According to viewers there was a large police presence including a SWAT team on the scene.

According to police on scene around 3 p.m., it was still an active investigation, and it wasn't a major situation, just a man who seemed like they needed help.

The police also said that nobody was in danger.