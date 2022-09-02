Man killed in wrong-way collision in Howard County

DPS reports the driver was on the wrong side of the road, causing him to crash into the 74-year-old man.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A Big Spring man is dead following a crash in Howard County.

According to DPS, the crash took place three miles east of Big Spring on the I-20 south service road just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Juan Gabriel Moran, 47, was driving his truck westbound while Dickie Lee Jones, 74, was driving eastbound on the same road.

DPS reports Moran was driving on the wrong side of the road, causing him to crash into Jones.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Moran was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he was treated and released.