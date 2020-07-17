Man killed in HWY 158 crash early Thursday

Cody Gibbs, 34, of Hico, Texas, was killed in the two vehicle crash. The other driver was not injured.

MIDLAND, Texas — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Midland on HWY 158 at approximately 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation has revealed both vehicles were traveling eastbound at the time of the crash.

The victim, Cody Gibbs, 34 of Hico, Texas, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado behind Donald Morehouse, 53, of Conroe, Texas, who was in a 2019 Ford F-550.

As Morehouse slowed to make a right turn, Gibbs failed to control his speed and struck the rear of Morehouse's F-550.

Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene, Morehouse was not seriously injured.