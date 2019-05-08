WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead following a head-on collision near Kermit Monday morning.

The Winkler County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash just after 6 a.m. on August 5. The crash happened on Highway 115 five miles south of Kermit.

According to the WCSO's Facebook page, the collision resulted in a vehicle on fire and multiple subjects trapped.

Winkler County EMS, Fire units and DPS also responded to the scene.

One male victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

No further information is available at this time.