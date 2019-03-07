BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — A man had died while hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in Big Bend National Park.

According to the National Park Service, Richard Merrill, 54 of Friendswood, Texas died on July 2.

Rangers had stopped to investigate a vehicle parked at the Marufo Vega Trailhead when they found a note stating that Merrill had intended to hike from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The note asked the park to be notified if Merrill hadn't returned by 2 p.m.

Since temperatures for the day reached dangerously high temperatures and humidity, park rangers reportedly began searching for Merrill when conditions were safer.

In the evening of July 2 crews found Merrill's body a quarter mile off the trail.

Due to the rugged terrain and heat, the park rangers began the effort to recover Merrill's body early July 3.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Merrill,” said Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “The environment of Big Bend in the summer is, sadly, unforgiving."

The park is reminding visitors that summer hiking can be dangerous due to the heat and hiking in the early hours is recommended.

"We urge all hikers to be sure they are prepared for the summer desert conditions so they are able to return home and safely visit Big Bend again," saod Krumenaker. "I would also like to extend my thanks to the hard work of the search and rescue team under these extreme conditions, as well as to our Border Patrol partners for their assistance.”