Man dies from apparent gunshot wound in Fort Stockton

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — On Saturday, at about 2:45 a.m., officers from the Fort Stockton Police Department, Pecos County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a call of gun shots around the 1400 Block of West Sherer, according to a press release from the Fort Stockton Police Department.
Upon arrival officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, the subject was transported to Pecos County Memorial Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
This case remains under investigation and we will update you as we get more information.