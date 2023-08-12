Man dies from apparent gunshot wound in Fort Stockton

Police were dispatched on Saturday at about 2:45 a.m. The man was transported to Pecos County Memorial Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — On Saturday, at about 2:45 a.m., officers from the Fort Stockton Police Department, Pecos County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a call of gun shots around the 1400 Block of West Sherer, according to a press release from the Fort Stockton Police Department.

Upon arrival officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, the subject was transported to Pecos County Memorial Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.