HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and another injured following a one-vehicle crash in Howard County.

Luis Pena, 25, of Del Rio was the passenger of a 1996 Ford F-350.

Pena and the driver of the vehicle was traveling down Interstate Highway three miles east of Coahoma at 11:40 a.m. on August 5.

According to DPS, the driver of the truck exited I-20 at mile marker 191 at an unsafe speed. The driver then lost control, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle.

Pena was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.