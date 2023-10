35-year-old Kyle Wayne Steward failed to control his speed and hit another car from the back. Not wearing his seatbelt, Steward was pronounced dead at the scene.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A man is now dead after a crash in Ector County Thursday morning.

According to Texas DPS, 35-year-old Kyle Wayne Steward of Horsehoe Bay was traveling northbound on US 385. Also traveling that way was 28-year-old Daphny Nicole Torres.