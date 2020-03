MIDLAND, Texas — A man in Midland was arrested Sunday night after shooting at a vehicle.

It happened at the Cinergy in Midland located on Highway 80.

The Midland Police Department responded to a weapon disturbance call and learned the man was shooting at a vehicle. No one was hurt.

The City of Midland tells us the man was arrested but have not released his name.

