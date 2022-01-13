Man arrested for human smuggling following high speed chase in Brewster County

A Brewster County deputy was able to deploy stop sticks to deflate the driver's side tires, bringing the van to a stop in Marathon.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A man has been apprehended by the Brewster County Sheriff's Office after leading authorities on a high speed chase early Thursday morning.

Leroy Walter Kemp was driving a van north on Highway 118 when Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Kemp refused to pull over and Border Patrol began to pursue him, with a Brewster County deputy assisting.

The suspect began to drive into Alpine, then towards Marathon, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

A Brewster County deputy was able to deploy stop sticks to deflate Kemp's driver's side tires, bringing him to a stop in Marathon.

Two undocumented immigrants from Mexico who were inside the van were referred to Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation

Kemp was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest and two counts of smuggling of persons.