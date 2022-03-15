x
Major gas leak repaired after closing dorms, science buildings at Midland College

Midland College says the gas leak has been repaired and it is now safe to reenter buildings.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Midland College says the gas leak has been repaired and it is now safe to reenter buildings.

Midland College is warning the public about a major gas leak detected on its campus.

The leak is on the north side of the main campus.

As of 5:45 p.m. the dormitories as well as the Fox Science Building and the Dorothy and Todd Aaron Medical Science Building are closed.

Students are asked to report to the Scharbauer Student Center.

