Major gas leak repaired after closing dorms, science buildings at Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Midland College says the gas leak has been repaired and it is now safe to reenter buildings.
Midland College is warning the public about a major gas leak detected on its campus.
The leak is on the north side of the main campus.
As of 5:45 p.m. the dormitories as well as the Fox Science Building and the Dorothy and Todd Aaron Medical Science Building are closed.
Students are asked to report to the Scharbauer Student Center.