Mail-in ballots delayed due to pending court ruling in Austin

Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has filed a motion to block a District Judge's order to resume straight ticket voting

MIDLAND, Texas — As the Midland County election's office prepare for the November election just weeks away, they still haven't sent out any mail-in ballots.

They're not alone, across Texas numerous counties have held off sending out mail-in ballots, as a pending change to the ballots hangs in the mix of a court ruling in the state capitol.

In 2017, the state of Texas removed straight-ticket voting from ballots, which gave voters the option to select candidates from their entire party by just filling in one option.

Last Friday, a District Judge of Texas ordered to resume the option of party-line voting.

The change, while small, would change the appearance of the ballot.

Thus many election offices have held off sending out ballots in case they need to be changed to avoid the confusion of having multiple ballots end up in voter's hands.

The Midland County Elections Office says as soon as an official decision has been made, they'll go ahead with whatever the proper version of the ballot is, and that it shouldn't take much time to get out.

If the ballots are changed, however, it could cost Midland County upwards of $10,000 in new ballot stock, labels, and man-hours.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is currently appealing that District Judge's decision and arguments were heard on September 30.