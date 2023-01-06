Madeline Pantoja's friends and family protest bond reduction hearing for man charged with her murder

Mario Chacon's bail is currently set at $3 million. His lawyer would like it to be reduced.

MIDLAND, Texas — Protestors chanted in front of the Midland County Courthouse all day Thursday for the bond reduction hearing for Mario Chacon.

Chacon was charged with the murder of Madeline Pantoja, whose remains were found after a search that lasted over a week.

"We weren't even able to give her a proper funeral," said Ruby Urias, Madeline's cousin. "He took so much from us."

Chacon's lawyer asked for a reduced bond.

"Our proposal was reduce it down to $750,000, and let him bond out through the Midland County pre-trial program, which would also require that other conditions be imposed on the case here," said Steve Hershberger, Chacon's lawyer. "He would have to report once or twice a month, maybe even weekly, have a curfew, even a GPS monitor."

Chacon's mother took the stand and said that he has a 3-year-old daughter and they would co-sign on the bond if it were to be lowered.

The District Attorney's office made the argument that Chacon could flee to Mexico if he is released, as he has extended family in the area. The DA also brought up Chacon's extensive criminal history.

Pantoja's family also worried something could happen to someone else if he were to bond out.

"We are aware that Madeline was not his first victim as a woman, so if he's done it before, what makes you think he's not going to do it again?" said Urias.

The family hopes the judge does not grant the reduction.

"Pray and hope that the judge touches his heart and sees our pain, everything he put our family though, and he doesn't give him that reduction," said Urias.