VIDEO: Train crashes into 18-wheeler with wind turbine blade attached

LULING, Texas — An 18-wheeler pulling a wind turbine blade rolled over after being struck by a train in Luling on Sunday.

Union Pacific officials said the train collided with the 18-wheeler around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 90 and U.S. 183. The Luling Police Department said the Northern Lights Specialized Transport truck was partially across the railroad track when it was struck by the train.

The truck and trailer were overturned. Police said the trailer split, and the turbine blade damaged three parked unoccupied vehicles, the railroad crossing signal controller, a commercial building and a utility pole, all located on the east side of Magnolia Avenue (U.S. 183). Police said, according to the truck operator, he was approximately two-thirds of the way across the railroad track before the train signal arms came down.

In a video posted to Facebook, the railroad crossing gate arms on U.S. 183 in Downtown Luling can be seen closing on top of the truck. Moments later, with the train coming full force, the truck can be seen driving forward toward the camera in an attempt to get off the track. The train then strikes the wind turbine blade, rolling the 18-wheeler cab on its side.

Warning: The video below depicts disturbing images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

A viewer sent KVUE this photo of the overturned semi-truck:

Police said there was substantial damage to both of the Union Pacific engines at the front of the train. Union Pacific officials had told KVUE Sunday that crew members were taken to the hospital, but police said Sunday night that there were no injuries initially reported at the time of the collision.

The crash shut down U.S. 183 for several hours on Sunday. The track and train were inspected and pronounced safe by Union Pacific safety personnel and cleared to travel at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday after the two engines were replaced.

The intersection at Magnolia Avenue and Pierce Street remained closed until 9:43 p.m, according to police.

Luling police and Union Pacific Railroad Police are still investigating the crash.